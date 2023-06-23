Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) to Issue $0.30 Dividend

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3002 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $52.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.44% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

