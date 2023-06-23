Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on June 28th

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.39.
