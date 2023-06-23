Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:CAFG)

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAFG opened at $21.97 on Friday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

