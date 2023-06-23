NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4966 per share on Monday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
SPYI stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.79.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile
