Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.78-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.35. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 96,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
