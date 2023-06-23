Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.78-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.35. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 96,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

