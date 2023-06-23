Argos Resources (LON:ARG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Argos Resources Ltd (LON:ARG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 526549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Argos Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.17.

About Argos Resources

(Get Rating)

Argos Resources Ltd engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands. It holds a 100% interest in license PL001 covering an area of approximately 1,126 square kilometers located in the North Falkland Basin. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Stanley, the Falkland Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argos Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argos Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.