Tharisa (LON:THS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $80.05

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.05 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 80.80 ($1.03), with a volume of 289040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.07).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £236.83 million, a P/E ratio of 266.67 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a GBX 2.41 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

