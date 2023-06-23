VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LON:GSEO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $93.60

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.60 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 93.80 ($1.20), with a volume of 188404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.80 ($1.23).

The stock has a market capitalization of £395.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,164.19 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,250.00%.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

