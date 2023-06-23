Parity Group (LON:PTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.00

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 70 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).
Parity Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.61 million, a P/E ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About Parity Group
Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. It offers data services, such as data science, data assessment, data strategy, and data driven efficiencies. The company also provides people solutions, such as permanent and contract recruitment in the fields of IT and business change, digital transformation, data and analytics, and infrastructure and software engineering.
