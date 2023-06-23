Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $82.00

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHRGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 82.30 ($1.05), with a volume of 845841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.10 ($1.09).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.60) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Warehouse REIT Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Warehouse REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About Warehouse REIT

(Get Rating)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.