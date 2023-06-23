Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $82.00

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 82.30 ($1.05), with a volume of 845841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.10 ($1.09).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.60) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

