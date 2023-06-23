Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.00

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.81), with a volume of 52859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.88).

Directa Plus Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68. The company has a market capitalization of £42.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,141.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.80.

About Directa Plus

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, footwear, and tyre applications.

