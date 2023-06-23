Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $189.32

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $189.32 and last traded at $188.97, with a volume of 151512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.49 and a 200 day moving average of $160.32.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,030 shares of company stock valued at $42,886,741. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.