Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells $155,737.00 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HPE opened at $16.78 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

