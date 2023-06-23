Equity Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

EQBK stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $370.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.76. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.66 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 22.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $42,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 406.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 31.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

EQBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

