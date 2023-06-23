SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund Plans Final Dividend of $0.68 (ASX:STW)

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.684 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.
SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Enerpac Tool Group Breaks Out To New High
- Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences’ Advanced Cancer Screening
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.