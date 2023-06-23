Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1962 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Canacol Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNNEF stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $286.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.23 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

