The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.67 Per Share

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $0.63. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:GSCT opened at GBX 138 ($1.77) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 147.04. The stock has a market cap of £724.61 million, a P/E ratio of -580.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Global Smaller Companies Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 122 ($1.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 163 ($2.09).

Insider Buying and Selling at The Global Smaller Companies Trust

In related news, insider Nicholas Bannerman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £5,760 ($7,370.44). 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

