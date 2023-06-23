Volex plc (LON:VLX) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.60 Per Share

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON VLX opened at GBX 284 ($3.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £451.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2,028.57 and a beta of 1.02. Volex has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 325 ($4.16). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 268.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 248.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

