XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.70

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:XPS opened at GBX 172.80 ($2.21) on Friday. XPS Pensions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 114.50 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.50 ($2.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 158.74. The company has a market capitalization of £358.46 million, a PE ratio of 2,468.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPS. Numis Securities raised their price target on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 210 ($2.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 216 ($2.76) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

