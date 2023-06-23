MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Increases Dividend to GBX 13 Per Share

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON MSI opened at GBX 624.10 ($7.99) on Friday. MS INTERNATIONAL has a 1 year low of GBX 268 ($3.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 746.60 ($9.55). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 527.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 556.94. The firm has a market cap of £102.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,424.42 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

