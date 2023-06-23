MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Increases Dividend to GBX 13 Per Share

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of LON MSI opened at GBX 624.10 ($7.99) on Friday. MS INTERNATIONAL has a 1 year low of GBX 268 ($3.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 746.60 ($9.55). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 527.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 556.94. The firm has a market cap of £102.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,424.42 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48.
MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile
