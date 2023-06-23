Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:CORD)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Down 1.2 %

CORD stock opened at GBX 79.59 ($1.02) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86. The company has a market cap of £614.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.50. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 76.04 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 108 ($1.38).

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an investment firm specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.