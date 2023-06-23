Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Modiv Stock Down 2.5 %
NYSE MDV opened at $12.90 on Friday. Modiv has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 million, a PE ratio of -86.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31.
Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Modiv had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modiv will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Modiv
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
About Modiv
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Modiv from StockNews.com
- Enerpac Tool Group Breaks Out To New High
- Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences’ Advanced Cancer Screening
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- Five stocks we like better than Modiv
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.