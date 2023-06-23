Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Modiv Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE MDV opened at $12.90 on Friday. Modiv has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 million, a PE ratio of -86.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31.

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Modiv had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modiv will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Modiv by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Modiv during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Modiv by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Modiv during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Modiv by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

