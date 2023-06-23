The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage Acquires 23,140 Shares of Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 23,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,731,103.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,512,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,294,439.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE HHC opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 29.9% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,248,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,917,000 after purchasing an additional 517,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,907,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,577,000 after purchasing an additional 92,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,937,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HHC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

