ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Director Sells $1,902,780.00 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) Director Alexander Ott sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $1,902,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexander Ott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Alexander Ott sold 301,000 shares of ForgeRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $5,845,420.00.

ForgeRock Price Performance

NYSE FORG opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.05. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ForgeRock by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $6,831,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $21,181,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

