ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Director Sells $1,902,780.00 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) Director Alexander Ott sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $1,902,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alexander Ott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 9th, Alexander Ott sold 301,000 shares of ForgeRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $5,845,420.00.
ForgeRock Price Performance
NYSE FORG opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.05. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $25.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ForgeRock by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $6,831,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $21,181,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ForgeRock
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
Read More
- Get a free research report on ForgeRock from StockNews.com
- Enerpac Tool Group Breaks Out To New High
- Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences’ Advanced Cancer Screening
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- Five stocks we like better than ForgeRock
Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.