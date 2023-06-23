Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) CEO Ashish Chand Sells 26,371 Shares

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of Belden stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $82.61. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Belden’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $39,091,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 1,283.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 453,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,822,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth approximately $16,070,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.