SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 46,647 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SEIC opened at $57.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SEI Investments by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,250,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,405,000 after acquiring an additional 311,552 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 684,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,880,000 after buying an additional 193,691 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

