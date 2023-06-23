Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede Sells 100,000 Shares

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $52.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

STRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,954,000 after purchasing an additional 538,387 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $11,437,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 146,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 108.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 139,911 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.