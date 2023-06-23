AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 2,121,511 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 2,121,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $3,648,998.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,325,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,960,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,805,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $4,488,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,015,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $682,988.80.

AMC stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.83. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $3,873,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 998.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 795,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 723,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 53.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 695,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

