Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.00

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 114514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Light Science Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.80.

Light Science Technologies Company Profile

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc designs, procures, and manufactures contract electronics manufacturing products. The company develops and manufactures lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It offers PCBs, which are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

