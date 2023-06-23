Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.00

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.42), with a volume of 54138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.44).

Hercules Site Services Trading Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.00 million and a P/E ratio of 1,601.50.

Hercules Site Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Hercules Site Services’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering for construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management.

