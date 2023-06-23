Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.97

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.97 and last traded at C$9.87, with a volume of 10781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.75.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$384.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 51.53% and a return on equity of 42.20%. The company had revenue of C$23.19 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.5377907 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

