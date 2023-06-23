Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 23000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.78.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

