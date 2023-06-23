True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.37

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 103461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TNT.UN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

True North Commercial REIT Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$209.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.35, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.48.

True North Commercial REIT Announces Dividend

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.0248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

