Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 229986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canstar Resources Trading Up 14.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Canstar Resources Company Profile

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 78,700 hectares comprising 73 mineral exploration licences located within the Coast of Bays region of south-central Newfoundland.

