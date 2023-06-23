Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 105000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Stratabound Minerals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Stratabound Minerals Company Profile

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Fremont Gold project covering approximately 51 acres of land in Mariposa County, California; and the Dingman Gold project consists of 19 mineral claims that covers approximately 200.6 hectares located in the north of Belleville, Ontario.

