Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 304504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$33.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

