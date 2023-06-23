Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 20928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Altiplano Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.