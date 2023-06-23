Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Major Shareholder Corp Danaos Acquires 136,622 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 136,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $6,542,827.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,552,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,366,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Danaos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Corp Danaos purchased 44,800 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.44 per share, with a total value of $2,035,712.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of EGLE opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $67.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 29,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

