Commodore Capital Lp Acquires 448,217 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 448,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,799,451.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,676,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ VERA opened at $15.75 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $697.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VERA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.
Get a free research report on Vera Therapeutics from StockNews.com
