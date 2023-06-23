Commodore Capital Lp Acquires 448,217 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 448,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,799,451.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,676,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERA opened at $15.75 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $697.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $81,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VERA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

Recommended Stories

