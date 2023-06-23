Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Geus Aart De Sells 40,839 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total transaction of $17,896,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $426.13 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

