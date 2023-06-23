Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Sells 7,711,621 Shares

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $70,098,634.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Janus International Group stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Janus International Group

Janus International Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Janus International Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 364,710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter worth $475,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,206,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 207,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.