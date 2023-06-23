Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Sells 7,711,621 Shares

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $70,098,634.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Janus International Group Stock Performance
Janus International Group stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.77.
Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Janus International Group
Janus International Group Company Profile
Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.
Further Reading
