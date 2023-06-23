FlatQube (QUBE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $41.41 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One FlatQube token can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002055 BTC on major exchanges. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $1,040.47 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.63531725 USD and is up 5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,789.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

