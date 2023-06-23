Wirtual Reaches 1-Day Volume of $102.02 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, Wirtual has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $102.02 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wirtual using one of the exchanges listed above.

