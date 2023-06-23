ABCMETA Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 23rd. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.51 million and $72.67 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014136 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,087.78 or 1.00003328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002513 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $93.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

