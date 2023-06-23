XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Achieves $46.08 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $46.08 million and approximately $289,796.14 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014136 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,087.78 or 1.00003328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00350745 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $259,817.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

