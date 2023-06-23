Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 2,500 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Bank First worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bank First by 22.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank First by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $84.30 on Friday. Bank First Co. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. Bank First had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $38.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Bank First’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

