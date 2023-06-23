Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 126,844 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

