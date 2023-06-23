International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.9 %

IBM stock opened at $131.17 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.62 and its 200 day moving average is $133.35. The firm has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

