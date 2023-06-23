FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL) Stake Trimmed by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.15% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 444,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after buying an additional 197,293 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the first quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 624,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 46,009 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Trading Up 0.4 %

FJUL stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $251.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.