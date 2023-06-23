Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 250 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,069,000 after purchasing an additional 60,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,161,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,831,000 after buying an additional 107,361 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.21.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $72.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

